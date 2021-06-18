Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,548,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888,746 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $129,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,160,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 2,878.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

ENB traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.50. 98,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

