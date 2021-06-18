Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,332,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 214,997 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $48,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enbridge by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

