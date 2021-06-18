Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-1.724 EPS.

DAVA traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.38. 95,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,389. Endava has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

