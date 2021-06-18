Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-0.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,389. Endava has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

