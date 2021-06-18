Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Capitalization Hits $28.50 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $28.50 million and $293,410.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.20 or 0.00428031 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003858 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017895 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

