Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) vs. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Financial Analysis

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 21.13% 7.23% 2.06% Enerplus -109.61% 8.41% 3.25%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 2 5 2 0 2.00 Enerplus 0 2 7 0 2.78

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus price target of $11.76, indicating a potential upside of 4.23%. Enerplus has a consensus price target of $9.09, indicating a potential upside of 36.34%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerplus pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerplus has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Enerplus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.37 $1.14 billion $0.43 26.23 Enerplus $550.34 million 3.11 -$689.29 million $0.07 95.29

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enerplus beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 9.0 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 22.3 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 170.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 23.5 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 23.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,173.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.