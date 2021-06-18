Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 52.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335,802 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UGI by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth $2,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in UGI by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

