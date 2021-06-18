Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $15.74 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,048 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $7,193,000. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

