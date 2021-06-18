Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $18.19 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,047.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $236.98 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $237.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

