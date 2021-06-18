Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $318.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

