Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 781 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $49.80 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

