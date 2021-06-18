Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 72.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of EMD stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

