Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 293,776 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 140,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

