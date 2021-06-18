Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,479 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $842.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

