Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.52.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

