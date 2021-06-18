Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,888 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UE opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.77. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.94.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

UE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

