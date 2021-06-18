Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. 294,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $30,204,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 556.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 819,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $13,861,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,833 shares during the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

