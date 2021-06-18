Ergoteles LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 777.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

