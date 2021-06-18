Ergoteles LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $758,605. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.