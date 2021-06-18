Ergoteles LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Sleep Number stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.94.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

