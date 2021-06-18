Ergoteles LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $84.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.