Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.37. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 132,887 shares.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

