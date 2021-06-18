Ethic Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fastenal by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.26. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.