Ethic Inc. Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $265.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.34. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $184.40 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

