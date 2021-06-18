Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

