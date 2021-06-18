Ethic Inc. Purchases 5,342 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.85.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.