Ethic Inc. Purchases 56,797 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEF shares. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

