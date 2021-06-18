Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CUYTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.