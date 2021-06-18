Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CUYTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

