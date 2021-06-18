Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

ESEA has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51. Euroseas has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $163.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

