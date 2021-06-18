Evercore ISI Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $86.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.05.

WELL stock opened at $80.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

