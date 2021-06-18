Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,995 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Evergy worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Evergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Evergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Evergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

EVRG opened at $64.48 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

