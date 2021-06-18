EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,195 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of EVERTEC worth $20,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

