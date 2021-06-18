Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 88,857 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 403,895.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 88,857 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 0.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $651,607.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.59. 52,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,641. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $168.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

