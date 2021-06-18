Evoke Wealth LLC Has $59.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,321,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.47. The company had a trading volume of 394,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,452. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.72 and a 52 week high of $391.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.