Evoke Wealth LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 24,832.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,840 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,530. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

