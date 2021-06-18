Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9,797.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

In other news, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total value of $2,007,880.00. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $16.32 on Friday, reaching $485.77. 5,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.20.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

