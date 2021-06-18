Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2,408.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

SWKS traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.03. 25,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,697. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.93. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

