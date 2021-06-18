eWellness Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:EWLL) Short Interest Update

eWellness Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:EWLL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,020,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EWLL opened at $0.00 on Friday. eWellness Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About eWellness Healthcare

eWellness Healthcare Corporation, a physical therapy telehealth company, offers real-time distance monitored assessments and treatments. It provides PHZIO platform, which enables patients to engage with live or on-demand video for digital telehealth assessments and treatments from home or office. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

