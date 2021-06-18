Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut BRP to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.47. BRP has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BRP by 37.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BRP by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.