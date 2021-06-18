Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter worth about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Express by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Express stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $308.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.80. Express has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Research analysts predict that Express will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

