Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 319.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.1% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 95,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 39,303 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 181,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,453.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 982,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,881,000 after buying an additional 944,504 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 19,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

