F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 235.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.05% of F5 Networks worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,614. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.23.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

