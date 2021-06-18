FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.28. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 14.81%.

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor storsafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector for recovering data, instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

