Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $22.15 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

