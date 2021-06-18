Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Fastenal worth $1,578,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fastenal by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $50.54. 157,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.