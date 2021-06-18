Fayez Sarofim & Co Grows Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.36. 6,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a one year low of $67.10 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

