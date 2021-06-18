Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $87,957,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2,831.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 152,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,126. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.93.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

