Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,550 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after buying an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

