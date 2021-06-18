Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 450 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,378. The firm has a market cap of $610.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

