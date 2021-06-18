Fayez Sarofim & Co Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.91.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $185.68. 30,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,920. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.93 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

